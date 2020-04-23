❄️Holiday Cheer is near!

K92.3’s 5th annual Jingle Jam Presented by Attorney Dan Newlin returns to the Apopka Amphitheater on Sunday, December 6th!

All ticket levels are now on-sale! Check back here to grab your tickets!

Join K Nation on December 6th, starting at 2pm for some Sunday Funday action featuring HOT food, COLD drinks, and GREAT music before live acoustic performances start at 5pm.

A limited number of VIP tickets are available, act fast before they sell out.

We can't wait to celebrate the holidays with you!