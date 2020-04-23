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APOPKA AMPHITHEATER
3710 Jason Dwelley Pkwy, Apopka, Fl 32712
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SUNDAY, DECEMBER 6TH
❄️Holiday Cheer is near!
K92.3’s 5th annual Jingle Jam Presented by Attorney Dan Newlin returns to the Apopka Amphitheater on Sunday, December 6th!
All ticket levels are now on-sale! Check back here to grab your tickets!
Join K Nation on December 6th, starting at 2pm for some Sunday Funday action featuring HOT food, COLD drinks, and GREAT music before live acoustic performances start at 5pm.
A limited number of VIP tickets are available, act fast before they sell out.
We can't wait to celebrate the holidays with you!
🎟️Get your Jingle Jam tickets here!
❓Jingle Jam 2026 FAQs