newsletter
Sign up below to be added to our mailing list for the latest news updates, access to exclusive contests, and more!
The National Hurricane Center gives guidance on projected forecast, status changes in the storm, and expected rainfall & storm surge totals. If you have any questions about a storm this will be where they get answered.
As we move closer to the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season next month, several areas are being monitored.
The statement isn’t new, however. the company posted the policy on its Q&A page as they “prepare and respond to Hurricane Ian.”
How will you cope? Authorities and mental health professionals offer these tips. There is the rush to prepare, the nervous anticipation, the unsettling period during the storm, the loss of property, scavenging gas, or just living without power for a few days.