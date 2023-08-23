Physicians Corner













August 2023 – Learn more about Skin Cancer with Dr. Raj Sawh-Martinez Dr. Sawh-Martinez is the Chief of Pediatric Plastic Surgery at AdventHealth for Children, Medical Director of Craniomaxillofacial Surgery and active member of the AdventHealth Cutaneous Oncology and Melanoma Care Consortium. He treats both children and adults, employing the latest innovations in surgical care with an unyielding dedication to putting patients interests first. His practice philosophy is to treat patients like members of his family. Dr. Raj Sawh-Martinez was the inaugural Yale University Craniofacial Surgery Fellow, serving with an appointment as a Clinical Instructor in the Yale University section of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. He graduated with honors from New York University with a Bachelor of Science in Neural Science, and attended the Yale University School of Medicine attaining both his Medical Degree (MD) and Master in Health Sciences (MHS) for research. He earned a coveted position in the Yale University Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Residency Program, with a Chief Resident appointment at Yale-New Haven Hospital. Dr. Sawh-Martinez spent two years as an NIH Research Fellow in the Vascular Tissue Engineering Laboratory that was the first in the world to implant tissue engineered blood vessels into human infants to repair their congenital heart defects. His research interests dovetailed into his passion for plastic surgery, amounting to authorship and co-authorship of over 50 peer-reviewed publications, multiple national and international research presentations, and several book chapters. He has served as a blogger for PRS Resident Chronicles and was a former resident ambassador to the Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Journal, and currently maintains positions on the editorial boards of the Journal of Craniofacial Surgery & the open access Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery - Global Open Journal. As an Assistant Professor of Plastic Surgery at the UCF College of medicine, he runs an active research group as part of the UCF Biionix Faculty Cluster and serves on the Deans Advising Committee. His research is focused on Bioprinting Tissue Engineering, Cleft & Craniofacial Disorders, and Melanoma. His research group has won accolades for contributions to Cleft Care outcomes, Virtual Surgical Planning research, and 3D Printing Innovations. Dr. Sawh-Martinez is Board Certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, was elected as a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons (FACS) and is routinely listed as a "Top Plastic Surgeon" in media publications. He actively engages in Global Surgical Aid through annual Cleft Lip and Cleft Palate surgical mission trips. He is passionate about service, innovation, and leadership, aimed at providing world-class care for all his patients and improving the lives of all those around him. For more information visit adventhealthcancerinstitute.com/.





JUNE 2023 – Spine Health with Dr. Ravi Gandhi, Neurosurgeon at AdventHealth Dr. Gandhi is a board-certified neurosurgeon who is fellowship trained in Cerebrovascular, Endovascular, and Skull Base Neurosurgery. His current areas of interest include traditional and minimally invasive methods of treating complex brain and skull base diseases such as brain tumors, trigeminal neuralgia, and acoustic neuromas (vestibular schwannomas). Dr. Gandhi also treats cerebrovascular disorders of the brain and spine including aneurysms, arteriovenous malformations(avm), and carotid and verterbral artery stenosis predominantly minimally invasively with no incision. Dr. Gandhi also applies advanced technology and minimally invasive techniques to treat spinal disease. Dr. Gandhi completed his undergraduate training in Neuroscience at Johns Hopkins University and medical school at St. George’s University. Followed by his residency training at Albany Medical Center and then by an Endovascular Neurosurgery fellowship where he learned minimally invasive techniques for treating vascular disease of the brain and spine. He then moved to Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine Institute where he completed another fellowship in Cerebrovascular and Skull Base Neurosurgery. Dr. Gandhi practices at Orlando Neurosurgery, with seven offices in Central Florida. Dr. Gandhi is a medical director and part of an elite neurosurgical team at the AdventHealth Neuroscience Institute. This team has privileges and performs procedures at Orlando Regional Medical Center and Osceola Regional Center. Tailoring an optimized treatment for each patient is central to Dr. Gandhi’s approach. “There are never two patients who are the same whether it is a brain tumor, trigeminal neuralgia, or a spinal problem. Our goal is to find the least invasive way to treat your problem, often avoiding surgery all together.” Dr. Gandhi offers insightful and easy to understand resources for those impacted by Cerebrovascular, Endovascular, Skull Base, and Spinal disorders, and diseases on his blog. To learn more visit www.spinecareexperts.com.













MAY 2023 – Women’s Health / High Risk Pregnancies with Dr. Rachel Humphrey Rachel Humphrey, MD, is a board-certified perinatologist, Director of AdventHealth for Women's Maternal-Fetal Medicine Program and an award-winning physician with AdventHealth Medical Group's high-risk pregnancy team. She specializes in high-risk pregnancies, comprehensive maternity care, genetic screening and counseling, and fetal and maternal testing as well as newborn screening, delivery care, multiple gestation management, prematurity risk evaluation and prevention, and prenatal counseling. Her access to state-of-the art diagnostic tools and birthing facilities at AdventHealth Orlando is a great advantage to her patients, who value her sensitive approach to maternal care. Dr. Humphrey has been honored as a 'Top Doctor' by Orlando Magazine and with numerous other awards. A graduate of the Michigan State University College of Human Medicine, she completed her residency training at Orlando Regional Health Care System prior to undertaking her fellowship training in maternal-fetal medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. To learn more visit www.adventhealthforwomen.com.









APRIL 2023 – Transforming Ortho with Dr. Luke Oh Luke Oh, MD, is the Medical Director of Orthopedic Sports Medicine at AdventHealth Orthopedic Institute. He is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon, medical educator, research scientist, entrepreneur and innovator. He has extensive experience working with many professional teams, including the New England Patriots, the Boston Red Sox and the Boston Bruins. Dr. Oh's clinical interests include treating shoulder and elbow injuries in athletes, rotator cuff tears, ACL rupture, meniscus tears and osteochondritis dissecans. Dr. Oh's current research includes artificial intelligence for diagnosis and treatment in orthopedics, biomechanical investigation of various surgical techniques, and tissue engineering to improve healing of the rotator cuff, biceps, ACL and meniscus. To Schedule your next day appointment at www.transformingortho.com.









FEBRUARY 2023 – New Year, New You / Primary Care with Dr. Case Tedder Dr. Case Tedder works collaboratively with a multidisciplinary team to accomplish patient treatment goals with care and compassion. Dr. Tedder attended the University of Tennessee, where he obtained his medical degree and completed his residency. He is honored to care for people at some of the most vulnerable times in their lives and is committed to providing whole-person care — body, mind and spirit — for every patient. For more information visit primarycareplusnow.com.





NOVEMBER 2022 – Spine Health with Dr. Daniel Fassett Dr. Fassett is a board-certified orthopaedic neurosurgeon that specializes in the treatment of spinal disorders including degenerative conditions, spinal tumors, and spinal deformity. Dr. Fassett completed neurosurgical residency training at the University of Utah in 2006. After residency, Dr. Fassett gained further experience in spinal trauma at the internationally recognized trauma center, Berufsgenossenschaftliche Unfallklinik (BG Klinik, Ludwigshafen) in Murnau, Germany and completed a combined orthopaedic and neurosurgery spine fellowship at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, PA. After training, Dr. Fassett worked for fifteen years at the University of Illinois College of Medicine where he served as Department Head, Director of Spinal Surgery, and Fellowship Director for Spinal Surgery. He has trained 15 fellows in spinal surgery including international fellows from India, Brazil, and Syria. Dr. Fassett has published over 50 articles in professional journals, written countless book chapters, and has given numerous international presentations on spinal surgery. For more information on Spine Health or to schedule your next-day appointment visit www.SpineCareExperts.com.





OCTOBER 2022 – Breast Cancer Awareness Month with Dr. Rajesh Sehgal Rajesh Sehgal, MBBS, MD, MBA, FACP, is a board-certified hematologist/medical oncologist. His areas of specialty include cancer and disorders of the blood. An internationally renowned physician, Dr. Sehgal is committed to the comprehensive care of the whole patient — body, mind and spirit. Nationally and internationally renowned with multiple peer reviewed publications. Received merit awards from American Society of Clinical Oncology, American College of Physicians, European Society of Clinical Oncology. Named Top Oncologist 2022 in Pittsburgh. Served in different leadership positions like Chief Medical Officer, Vice President of Medical Affairs and Chief of Oncology at UPMC East before joining AdventHealth where he will be Director of Medical Oncology at AdventHealth Winter Park. Learn more or request a screening at LeadingBreastCare.com.





September 2022 – Women’s and Children’s Health Navigation Program at AdventHealth Doreen Forsythe is an experienced health care advocate and is committed to providing you and your family with the support you need throughout your health care experience. Doreen has been a valued member of the AdventHealth for Children and AdventHealth for Women team since 2001. Graduating from Villanova University in Pennsylvania, she has over 23 years of experience in multiple nursing disciplines including cardiology, neurology, surgery and nursing education. CTA: Get connected with the Women’s and Children’s Health Navigator by visiting MeetMyHealthNavigator.com.





August 2022 – Skin Cancer Awareness with Dr. Bruce Haughey Bruce Haughey, MD is board certified in otolaryngology and fellowship-trained in head, neck and skull base cancer surgery. His clinical interests include: cancer and carcinoma of the head and neck, throat, tonsils, tongue, jaws, larynx and vocal cords; facial skin and scalp (basal, squamous) cancers, including melanoma; sentinel node studies; facial head and neck reconstruction; mouth, nose, sinus, skull, thyroid and parathyroid tumors; parotid, submandibular and other salivary glands (e.g. minor gland) disorders; tumors and neoplasms. Dr. Haughey is widely published in the literature and has served in multiple academic appointments, including the distinguished Dr. Joseph B. Kimbrough Chair in the Department of Otolaryngology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. He serves on the American Joint Commission on Cancer Head and Neck Expert panel, and has been listed in America's Best Doctors for Cancer and America's Best Doctors (Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery) since the inception of these peer recognitions. He particularly cherishes the opportunity to walk through, with his patients who suffer from the above diseases, their often difficult times of diagnosis and treatment. For more information visit AdventHealthCancerInstitute.com.





July 2022 – Physical Therapy with David Garcia, Doctorate of Physical Therapy and Board Certified David has been a licensed Physical Therapist for 8 years. He received his doctorate from Andrews University in 2013. In 2015, he completed an orthopedic residency program and became a board certified orthopedic clinical specialist. David has a strong passion and expertise in rehabbing the recreational and professional athlete with his primary goal to get them back to the sport they love. Currently, he works as the clinical operations manager with Advent Health Sports Med and Rehab Wekiva, a faculty member of the orthopedic residency program, an adjunct professor at Advent Health University physical therapy program, and serves as a clinical instructor for Doctor of Physical Therapy Students. For more information visit AHSportsMedCentralFL.com.





June 2022 – Men’s Health Month with Dr. Buelvas – Medical Director of Primary Care Dr. Christopher Buelvas, MD, MBA, MHA, is a board-certified family medicine physician experienced in caring for patients of all ages in office and hospital settings. He obtained his medical degree from the American University of Antigua College of Medicine. He then completed a residency in allopathic family medicine at AdventHealth in Orlando, where he achieved the rank of Chief Resident and was recognized as Family Medicine Residency Intern of the Year. Check out CentralFloridaPrimaryCare.com.





May 2022 – Staying abreast of Women’s Health with Dr. Ramnarine Varsha Ramnarine, MD, is an OB/GYN whose outstanding credentials include residency training at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in Queens, New York where she served as Chief Resident. During that time, she also served as the Sepsis Committee OBGYN team leader, received the Award for Excellence in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and earned the Society for Maternal Fetal Medicine Residency Program Award for Excellence in Obstetrics. Dr. Ramnarine's interests include the study of cesarean section complicated by bowel injury, cervical insufficiency and salpingectomy for sterilization. To learn more or to schedule an OB-GYN appointment visit www.AdventHealthforWomen.com.





April 2022: - Spring Into Good Health With Primary Care + Mental Health Awareness Dr. Elizabeth Fisher is a board-certified family medicine physician serving the Dr. Phillips community with whole-person care for ages four and up. Check out CentralFloridaPrimaryCare.com.









March 2022: Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month with Dr. Mohamedtaki A. Tejani Mohamedtaki A. Tejani, MD, is the medical director of the Gastrointestinal (GI) Cancer program at AdventHealth. Dr. Tejani received his Bachelor of Arts degree, Magna Cum Laude, from Amherst College. He later earned his medical degree from Dartmouth Medical School. Dr. Tejani went on to complete his residency at Yale-New Haven Hospital in New Haven, CT, achieving the rank of Chief Resident. Following this, he completed his fellowship training in hematology/oncology at Fox Chase Cancer Center/Temple University in Philadelphia. An award-winning physician, Dr. Tejani has authored numerous oncology-related publications. His research experience and areas of interest include gastrointestinal cancers, biomarkers and therapeutics, patient-provider communication and the culture of medicine. Dr. Tejani firmly believes that patient care is a privilege. Listening and responding to a patient's unique story is critical in helping that family on their cancer journey. Originally from Tanzania (East Africa), he is fluent in Swahili, Hindi, Urdu and Gujarati.





December 2021: Transforming Orthopedic Care with Dr. Daryl C. Osbahr Daryl C. Osbahr, MD, is a board-certified orthopedic sports medicine surgeon and serves as Chief of Orthopaedic Surgery and Managing Partner for Rothman Orthopaedic Institute – Florida. Dr. Osbahr is recognized as an international leader in orthopedic sports medicine and is actively involved in surgical, clinical and basic science research. In addition, he is intricately involved in national and local educational initiatives dealing with the prevention of youth and adult sports injuries. He is the author of 70 articles and chapters and is an expert speaker at international, national, regional and local orthopedic-related meetings. He has also led several research initiatives, including serving on the Shoulder Research Committee for Major League Baseball and the Research Committee for Major League Soccer. For more information visit transformingortho.com



For more information visit transformingortho.com

October 2021: Breast Cancer Awareness with Dr. Walter Hayne Walter C. Hayne, MD, is a board-certified general surgeon and a former hospital Chief of Surgery who is part of AdventHealth Medical Group's breast surgery specialty practice. He has a wealth of experience providing expert surgical care for breast cancer patients, and advanced skills in procedures like skin-sparing mastectomies. A summa cum laude graduate of Temple University in Philadelphia, he continued at Temple as an award-winning medical student and thereafter undertook his general surgery residency at New York-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center in New York City. He has been a practicing surgeon for more than 20 years, during which time he has been honored with awards for his bedside manner and clinical excellence. For more information visit pinkout.com



For more information visit pinkout.com

September 2021 : Men's Health Month with Dr. Christopher Russell Christopher M. Russell, MD, is a board-certified urologist. A graduate of the University of Central Florida, Dr. Russell earned his medical degree at the University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine before going on to complete a residency in urology at the University of Michigan. He is an experienced researcher in the field of urology and has been published in multiple peer-reviewed journals. Dr. Russell is a member of the American Urologic Association.



During Men's Health Month, AdventHealth urges men to get annual prostate exams. To learn more go to ScheduleYourTuneup.com





August 2021: National Immunization Month with Dr. Matthew Ho Matthew D. Ho, MD, is a board-certified family medicine physician at AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Orange City. Dr. Ho provides whole-person care for patients with acute illnesses, mental health needs and chronic diseases like diabetes and hypertension. After earning his medical degree from the University of South Florida, Dr. Ho completed his residency in family medicine at AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Winter Park in Florida. He has experience in skin biopsies, excisions and providing continuity and acute care to pediatric, adult and geriatric patients. Dr. Ho's areas of focus are educating patients on chronic disease management and mentoring future health care professionals.

July 2021: Back to School with Dr. Elizabeth Fisher Dr. Elizabeth Fisher is a board-certified family medicine physician serving the Dr. Phillips community with whole-person care for ages four and up.



For more information click here!







June 2021: Summer Safety with Dr. Yaritza Arriaga Dr. Arriaga is a Medical Director of Emergency Services at AdventHealth. She has practiced medicine for nearly 15 years, and has a wide variety of experience treating patients. Her specialty is emergency medicine and caring for acute and critical conditions for both adult and pediatric patients. She has served as a medical director since 2017 and is passionate about the care of the patients seeking help at AdventHealth. She enjoys learning all she can about her patients and taking time to have the conversations that make a difference in their medical care. She loves to learn about their lives and success in health as they continue treatment. Dr. Arriaga has an 11 year old son and a 9 year old daughter who are both very passionate about nature, art, and science. She and her husband have been married for 12 years and are both physicians. As a family, they enjoy spending time around the water.



For more information click here!

May 2021: Women's Health Month with Dr. Jessica Auffant Jessica Auffant, MD, is part of the AdventHealth Medical Group OB/GYN practice in Orlando and Oviedo. She received her medical degree at Florida State University College of Medicine and completed her residency at Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies in Orlando. Dr. Auffant has been practicing for nearly a decade and specializes in adolescent gynecology, family planning, menstrual disorders, minimally invasive gynecologic surgery and high-risk pregnancies.

April 2021: Dr. Markus Agito, MD, Board-Certified Gastroenterologist Dr. Markus Agito is board certified in gastroenterology and internal medicine. He specializes in gastrointestinal motility and functional disorders, with expertise in chronic constipation, fecal incontinence, and pelvic floor disorders. Dr. Agito received the Exemplary Teacher Award and helped develop one to the most comprehensive Motility and Pelvic Floor Programs in Florida, and is widely published in the field of Gastroenterology.



For more information click here!

March 2021: Dr. Mohamedtaki A. Tejani Mohamedtaki A. Tejani, MD, is the medical director of the Colorectal Cancer program at AdventHealth. Dr. Tejani received his Bachelor of Arts degree, Magna Cum Laude, from Amherst College. He later earned his medical degree from Dartmouth Medical School. Dr. Tejani went on to complete his residency at Yale-New Haven Hospital in New Haven, CT, achieving the rank of Chief Resident. Following this, he completed his fellowship training in hematology/oncology at Fox Chase Cancer Center/Temple University in Philadelphia. An award-winning physician, Dr. Tejani has authored numerous oncology-related publications. His research experience and areas of interest include gastrointestinal cancers, biomarkers and therapeutics, patient-provider communication and the culture of medicine. Dr. Tejani firmly believes that patient care is a privilege. Listening and responding to a patient's unique story is critical in helping that family on their cancer journey. Originally from Tanzania (East Africa), he is fluent in Swahili, Hindi, Urdu and Gujarati.

November 2020: Dr. Tanton Dr. Tanton is the Medical Director of Clinical Practice for the AdventHealth Diabetes Institute and Florida Diabetes and Endocrine Centers, Dr. Tanton and his staff offer comprehensive services for pre-diabetes, obesity medicine, metabolism, diabetes, hypogonadism (low testosterone), osteopenia, osteoporosis, adrenal and pituitary disease, and vitamin D/calcium/ parathyroid disorders. Dr. Tanton specializes in ultrasound-guided fine needle aspiration (biopsy) of the thyroid and ethanol sclerotherapy of thyroid nodules.

September 2020: Walter Hayne, MD, Breast Cancer Surgeon Walter C. Hayne, MD, is a board-certified general surgeon and a former hospital Chief of Surgery who is part of AdventHealth Medical Group's breast surgery specialty practice. He has a wealth of experience providing expert surgical care for breast cancer patients, and advanced skills in procedures like skin-sparing mastectomies. A summa cum laude graduate of Temple University in Philadelphia, he continued at Temple as an award-winning medical student and thereafter undertook his general surgery residency at New York-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center in New York City. He has been a practicing surgeon for more than 20 years, during which time he has been honored with awards for his bedside manner and clinical excellence.

July 2020: Dr. Miles Bennett Miles Bennett is the current emergency department medical director of AdventHealth Apopka and Winter Garden. He just completed his term as Chief of Staff of AdventHealth Apopka. He has been with AdventHealth for over nine years. During that time, he was awarded the compassion value award by the hospital and physician of the year by Florida Emergency Physicians. After graduating from the University of Utah with a bachelor's degree in medical laboratory science he and his family moved to Kansas City, Missouri, to attend medical school. Upon graduation he completed his emergency medicine residency in Gainesville, at the University of Florida Shand's Hospital. His last year he was chief resident and was awarded the outstanding teaching resident award.

June 2020: Dr. Sean McDann, DO Sean McCann, DO, is double-board certified in family medicine and obesity medicine and has been providing expert primary medical care to Central Florida residents since 2014. Dr. McCann has substantial experience in outpatient primary care settings where he is proficient in providing everything from in-office X-rays to laceration repair, simple surgical procedures, splinting, and treatment for acute and chronic conditions. For more information and to schedule an appointment, visit AdventHealthCentralFloridaPrimaryCare.com.

May 2020: Dr. Timothy Hendrix, MD Dr. Tim Hendrix, AdventHealth Centra Care Medical Director, has worked as an urgent care physician at Centra Care for over 20 years. Board Certified in Family Medicine, Dr. Hendrix is a graduate of Loma Linda University and completed his residency training in Family Practice at Florida Hospital (now AdventHealth). He has extensive experience in Occupational Medicine as a physician with Centra Care and with Walt Disney World Employee Health. He has also served on the medical team for the NBA Orlando Magic. Prior to his career in medicine, Dr. Hendrix served as a volunteer firefighter with the San Bernardino County Fire Department and California Department of Forestry.









