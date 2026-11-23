Win Tickets to K92.3’s Jingle Jam + Backstage Passes to Meet Every Artist

Jingle Jam

It’s almost here!

K92.3’s 5th Annual Jingle Jam, presented by Attorney Dan Newlin starring Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line, Josh Ross, Avery Anna, Niko Moon, Greylan James, Jacob Hackworth and Six One Five Collective.

You could score two tickets plus backstage passes to meet all the artists!

👍LIKE the post

🤠 TAG your favorite concert buddy

PLUS include #sweepstakes

➕ SHARE to your story for a bonus entry.

Then, you’re entered for a chance to win!

Pro tip: please make sure that your Instagram account is public!

Click here for ticket info!

NO PURCH. NEC. 11/23/26–11/29/26. Open to FL res. in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 18+. Odds vary. Rules: k923orlando.com/contests Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.

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