Jingle Jam

K92.3’s 5th annual Jingle Jam Presented by Attorney Dan Newlin returns to the Apopka Amphitheater on Sunday, December 6th, and we want to send you to the show!

Listen for the keywords this weekend (11/20-11/22) and enter them below for your shot to score two tickets for preferred lawn seating, to catch your favorite artists like Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard, Josh Ross, Avery Anna, and more at K92.3’s 5th annual Jingle Jam!

Click here to purchase tickets.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 11/20/26-11/22/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen for the keywords and enter them in the Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets for K92.3’s Jingle Jam at Apopka Amphitheater on 12/6/26. ARV = $50. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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