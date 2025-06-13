Obie, Chloe and Slater’s Unfiltered

Hi! 👋

It’s Obie, Chloe, & Slater here!

Can we first say THANK YOU! Whether you’re getting ready for work, driving the kids to school, or just easing into the day with a warm cup of coffee we’re blessed you choose to spend your mornings with us. From your energy, encouraging messages, laughs, phone calls, and loyalty – you’re apart of our community and we’re forever grateful for that! Since our Unfiltered Live Show y’all have been asking for more…so it’s here our Obie, Chloe, & Slater Unfiltered Podcast! We only have so much time during the morning show, but here we don’t have to hold back – we’re getting raw & real. From our personal lives to the hottest topics – nothing is off limits.

Subscribe to get the latest episode wherever you listen to your podcasts or open the K92.3 app under the podcast tab! We’ve got a new episode dropping every week!

Can’t wait to chat soon! -Obie, Chloe, & Slater