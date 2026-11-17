Life isn’t fair. There, I said it...

There are some guys that fell out of the “Life is good tree” and hit every damn branch on the way down.

What am I talking about?

Well, they can sing, they can play guitar and write amazing country music, they’re rich and famous and oh, they’re considered some of the best-looking guys in country music.

Who am I talking about? Well, it’s the handful of guys that have all eyes locked in on them when they’re on the stage. These are country music’s most eligible bachelors:

Riley Green - He’s been linked to Megan Moroney and Ella Langley, but apparently those are just “rumors.” As of now, Riley says he’s single, but he won’t date a fan. So, if you get a shot, pretend like you don’t know who he is or know his music.

Josh Ross - One of Canada’s most successful male country music stars is “Single Again.” Here’s good news for you, you could be right next to him on 12/6. How? Well, he’s one of our 7 artists that’ll be on our stage at Jingle Jam at the Apopka Amphitheater. So, if you want to see him up close, there are still some VIP tickets remaining HERE and $25 GA tickets HERE, maybe you’ll run into him at the beer line!

Morgan Wallen - Morgan was also rumored to have a little something with Megan Moroney, but we’ll never know until the book comes out. While he does have a son from a previous relationship, he’s currently single, as far as we know. Either that or he’s a great secret-keeper! But it seems like he’s just enjoying life right now hunting, fishing and touring.

Bailey Zimmerman - He’s let it be known that he’s single and he’s looking for a wife. However, he keeps running into girls that are “red flags.” Here, I’ll let him explain...

Dustin Lynch - At 41-years old, Dustin Lynch is still enjoying the single life. However, he would like someone to enjoy the ups and downs of life together. But there’s one problem, he’s selfish. He said it himself, “Timing is everything. While it would be nice to have someone to share this with, I know that being single, the level of freedom I have, I’m packing a lot of fun in every day that I can because I don’t have to worry about someone else. I know that’s selfish, but that’s where I am currently.” (Country Now)