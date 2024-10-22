Jingle Jam 2024 FAQs

What does a VIP ticket include?

A VIP ticket includes access to a private bar & bathroom, plus prime viewing of the stage under the Amphitheater! Please note the Amphitheater will be open seating for VIP ticket holders only. All guests in VIP must have a VIP ticket.

Is parking free for Jingle Jam?

Yes!

What time do parking lots open?

12noon!

Is the event all acoustic, just like All Star Jam?

Yes!

Is the event rain or shine?

Yes!

What time does the event start?

Gates open at 2pm.

What is allowed?

Small lawn chairs, blankets, handheld cameras are permitted. Please consider that if you bring a small lawn chair, there may be guests around you that will be standing.

What is NOT allowed?

Inflatable couches, outside food and beverage, coolers, glass containers, weapons, drugs, illegal substances, video cameras, tripods, selfie sticks, drones, laser pointers, large chains, spiked jewelry, laptops, flashlights, wagons

What is the bag policy?

Bags, purses, backpacks will be subject to search.

Do I need to print my tickets?

No, you may show us your ticket on your phone so we can scan the barcode. Please have your entire party together and your tickets ready for scanning upon arrival to the gate!

Is re-entry allowed?

No, once your ticket is scanned and you’re in the venue, re-entry is not permitted.

Will there be food available for purchase onsite?

Yes, we’ll have a variety of food trucks ready to serve you.

Can I bring my pet?

While we do love our furry friends, they need to stay home (however, service animals ARE permitted).

Is ADA seating available?

Yes. If you need assistance, please contact joshua.egolf@cmg.com.

Do I need a ticket for my child?

Children under 10 are free in the GA lawn area only and will need a ticket (please refer to the ticketing page and add this ticket to your cart). ALL guests in VIP will need a ticket regardless of age.

What if I still have questions?

Email joshua.egolf@cmg.com.

