Busch Light Has Your Chance to Win Tickets to K92.3’s Jingle Jam - 11/28

Busch Light Ticket Stop

Join the K crew on Saturday, November 28th, from 4:30p-6:30p, with Busch Light at MJM Food Store - Mobile Gas Station in Geneva, for your chance to win tickets to see Tyler Hubbard, Josh Ross, Avery Anna, Niko Moon, and many more of your favorite country artists performing live at K92.3’s Jingle Jam presented by Dan Newlin Injury Attorneys!

The K crew will give out two pairs of tickets: one drawing at 5:30p, and the second drawing at 6:30p!

Can’t wait to win? Purchase tickets now by clicking here.

Address: 140 W. State Road 46, Geneva,FL 32732

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