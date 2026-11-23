Join Chloe at Don Mealey Chevrolet for Your Chance to Win Tickets to K92.3’s Jingle Jam - 11/29

Don Mealey Ticket Stop

Join Chloe and the K crew on Sunday, November 29th, from 12p-2p, at Don Mealey Chevrolet in Clermont for your chance to win tickets to see Tyler Hubbard, Josh Ross, Avery Anna, Niko Moon, and many more of your favorite country artists performing live at K92.3’s Jingle Jam presented by Dan Newlin Injury Attorneys!

Chloe will be giving away a pair of GA tickets every 20 minutes: 12:20p, 12:40p, 1p, 1:20p, 1:40p, 2p.

Can’t wait to win? Purchase tickets now by clicking here.

Address: 17185 FL-50, Clermont, FL 34711

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