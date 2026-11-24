Lucy Spotts

K92.3’s 5th annual Jingle Jam Presented by Attorney Dan Newlin returns to the Apopka Amphitheater on Sunday, December 6th, and we want to send you to the show!

This Weekend of Winning, not only could you score a pair of tickets to the show, but we’re also giving away free food for Sunday Funday! Plus, get there early to enjoy the Florida Spotlight performance by Lucy Spotts, sponsored by All Seasons Pools!

Listen for the keywords this weekend (11/25-11/29) and enter them below for your shot to score free food and two tickets to catch your favorite artists like Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard, Josh Ross, Avery Anna, and more at K92.3’s 5th annual Jingle Jam!

Click here to purchase tickets.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 11/25/26-11/29/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen for the keywords and enter them in the Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two GA tickets for K92.3’s Jingle Jam at Apopka Amphitheater on 12/6/26 and a $25 Visa gift card. ARV = $75. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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