Apalachee High School Shooting: Who are the victims?

Shooting At Apalachee High School In Winder, Georgia Leaves 4 Dead

A 14-year-old student allegedly opened fire at a Georgia high school. The shooting left four people dead and nine injured.

The accused gunman, Colt Gray, was charged with murder and will be treated as an adult

Director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Chris Hosey said of the victims, “Those that are deceased are heroes in my book. Those that are in the hospital recovering right now are heroes in my book,” The New York Times reported.

Several fundraisers have been set up through GoFundMe. The website has collected the verified campaigns that are guaranteed by GoFundMe.

Who were the people killed in the shooting?

Mason Schermerhorn

Apalachee High School student Mason Schermerhorn was 14 years old. He was killed in the rampage on Wednesday his mother told WSB. Family members said they shared Mason’s photo on social media when they were not able to reach him after the shooting.

Mason had autism and his family pleaded with people to help find him.

“If he is escalated, PLEASE use a calm voice with him,” the family wrote. “Let him know his mom Is looking for him for reassurance.”

Mason had just enrolled at the school and loved to spend time reading with his family, telling jokes, playing video games and going to Walt Disney World, The New York Times reported.

Christian Angulo

Another student, Christian Angulo was also killed in the shooting on Wednesday. He was also 14 years old.

According to his sister, who set up a verified GoFundMe campaign, “He was a very good kid and very sweet and so caring. He was so loved by many. His loss was so sudden and unexpected.. We are truly heartbroken.”

Richard Aspinwall

Richard Aspinwall, 39, was an Apalachee High School math teacher and the football team’s defensive coordinator. He had previously worked at Dunwoody High School and Mountain View High School, WSB reported.

Mike Handcock, Apalachee head coach, said, according to USA Today, “He was a great dad, man, and a great father. He loved his two girls and he loved his wife. He did happen to love the game of football and he was well respected around this area.”

“We’ve got a staff that’s hurting,” Hancock continued. “This staff has been together for two years and Ricky has been a big part of it. It’s tough.”

According to the GoFundMe fundraiser set up to help Aspinwall’s family, he “lost his life protecting his students.” One donor said that he was a dad to two little girls.

Christina Irimie

Christina Irimie, 53, was also a math teacher at Apalachee. As of Thursday morning, little information was shared about Irimie.

