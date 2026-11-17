You Could Win Tickets to K92.3's Jingle Jam at Upcoming Ticket Stops

Jingle Jam Ticket Stop Calendar

Join K92.3 at upcoming ticket stops for your chance to score tickets to K92.3’s 5th annual Jingle Jam Presented by Attorney Dan Newlin, returning to the Apopka Amphitheater on Sunday, December 6th! Don’t miss your chance to see Tyler Hubbard, Josh Ross, Avery Anna, Niko Moon, and many more of your favorite country artists performing live! Can’t wait to win? Click here for ticket info.

Find out below where the K crew will be next!

Wednesday, November 18th, 4p-6p

Space Coast Credit Union in Avalon Park w/ Obie (425 Avalon Park Blvd, Orlando, FL 32828)

Sunday, November 29th, 12p-2p

Don Mealey Chevrolet in Clermont w/ Chloe (17185 FL-50, Clermont, FL 34711). Must be present to win.

Friday, December 4th, 5p-7p

Bangtail Whiskey at EZ Liquor in Sanford w/ Slater (4101 FL-46, Sanford, FL 32771). Must be present to win.

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