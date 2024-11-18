You Could Score Tickets this Week at 9a & 5p

Jingle Jam

K92.3′s Third Annual Jingle Jam presented by Attorney Dan Newlin returns to the Apopka Amphitheater on Sunday, December 8th, 2024! Don’t miss a night of live music with your favorite K92.3 artists - Russell Dickerson, Mitchell Tenpenny, Warren Zeiders, Bryan Martin, Dylan Marlowe, Matt Stell, Drew Baldridge, Meghan Patrick. Plus, we’re kicking off the party early this year at 2pm with food trucks, refreshments and ice cold beer for the most fun Sunday Funday in Central Florida!

Listen this week (11/18-11/22) at 9a & 5p for your opportunity to win two tickets! When you hear the cue to call, dial 1-844-254-9232 and be caller #9 to win your way in from K92.3!

CLICK HERE to grab your tickets now.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 11/18/24-11/22/24. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. Listen for cue to call and be designated caller at 1-844-254-9232. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to ten (10) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to K92.3′s Jingle Jam at Apopka Amphitheater on 12/8/24. ARV = $60. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

