JUST ANNOUNCED: K92.3′s Third Annual Jingle Jam - Presale is Happening Now





Jingle Jam

K92.3′s Third Annual Jingle Jam presented by Attorney Dan Newlin returns to the Apopka Amphitheater on Sunday, December 8th, 2024. Don’t miss a night of live music with your favorite K92.3 artists. Plus, we’re kicking off the party early this year at 2pm with food trucks, refreshments and ice cold beer for the most fun Sunday Funday in Central Florida!

You can grab your tickets now in the presale. VIP and GA tickets are available for purchase. CLICK HERE and type in the presale code KNATION when checking out. Presale ends on Monday, October 21st at 8:24am.

Don’t miss the Jingle Jam artist line-up reveal this Monday (10/21) morning at 8:25am with Obie, Chloe & Slater. This holiday season is going to be very merry!