Jingle Jam

Obie, Chloe & Slater are giving away tickets to K92.3’s 5th Annual Jingle Jam, presented by Attorney Dan Newlin, returning to the Apopka Amphitheater on Sunday, December 6th featuring Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line, Josh Ross, Avery Anna, Niko Moon and more!

Click here to enter for your chance to play Obie, Chloe and Slater’s $1,000 Minute! If you get the call to play (11/23-11/25), you automatically win a pair of tickets, and you have a shot to win $1,000!

Click here to purchase tickets.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 11/23/26-11/25/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. Listen for the cue to call and be the designated caller at 1-844-254-9232. Three (3) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to K92.3’s Jingle Jam at Apopka Amphitheater on 12/6/26. ARV = $50. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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