Morgan Wallen Is Coming To Raymond James Stadium for TWO NIGHTS in 2024

A SECOND TAMPA SHOW has just been added to the newly announced Morgan Wallen tour!

Morgan Wallen will take the stage at Raymond James Stadium on July 11th & 12th 2024 along with Jelly Roll, Nate Smith and Bryan Martin.

“Thank y’all for an insanely fun and fulfilling 2023 tour,” says Morgan. “It was impossible for me to hit every stadium that I wanted to in 2023, so we’re gonna keep this tour going in 2024. See y’all out there!”

K92.3 has your shot at winning a pair of tickets to the 7/11 show! Click here for your chance to win!

Tickets for One Night At A Time 2024 will be using advance registration to ensure more tickets get into the hands of fans directly by helping to filter out bots from the ticket purchase process. Fans can register now through Sunday, October 1 at 11:59 PM PT at MorganWallen.com. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a day/time of the presale along with a code that grants them access to the presale.

For a full list of dates for Morgan’s 2024 tour, visit his website.

Morgan is currently in the top 10 of the country charts with “Thinkin’ Bout Me” and “Everything I Love.”





