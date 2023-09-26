Just Announced - Morgan Wallen Is Coming To Raymond James Stadium

Morgan Wallen (Matt Paskert)

He’s back!

Morgan Wallen will take the stage at Raymond James Stadium on July 11th, 2024 along with Jelly Roll, Nate Smith and Bryan Martin.

K92.3 has your shot at winning a pair of tickets to the show! Just enter below now through Sunday, October 1st, 2023 for your opportunity to win.

Tickets for One Night At A Time 2024 will be using advance registration to ensure more tickets get into the hands of fans directly by helping to filter out bots from the ticket purchase process. Fans can register now through Sunday, October 1 at 11:59 PM PT at MorganWallen.com. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a day/time of the presale along with a code that grants them access to the presale

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 9/26/23-10/1/23. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected for two tickets to see Morgan Wallen in concert on 7/11/24 at Raymond James Stadium. ARV = $178. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.K923Orlando.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando , 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.





©2023 Cox Media Group