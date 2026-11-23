Melissa Has Your Tickets to K92.3’s 5th Annual Jingle Jam with Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line

Countdown Quiz

K92.3’s 5th annual Jingle Jam Presented by Attorney Dan Newlin returns to the Apopka Amphitheater on Sunday, December 6th, and we want to send you to the show!

Listen inside the 5pm hour with K92.3’s Countdown Quiz (11/23-11/25) for your shot to score two tickets to catch your favorite artists like Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard, Josh Ross, Avery Anna and more!

Be ready to dial 1-844-254-9232 for your opportunity to win!

Click here to purchase tickets.

Jingle Jam

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 11/23/26- 11/25/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. Be the announced designated caller at 1-844-254-9232 with the correct answer to trivia question to win. K92.3 may take additional callers until the correct answer is given. Up to three (3) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to K92.3’s Jingle Jam at Apopka Amphitheater on 12/6/26. ARV = $50. For full rules, click here. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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