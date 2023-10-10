Basket Brigade of Central Florida

Basket Brigade

Basket Brigade Florida has been Helping Families for over 25 years!

Help provide a Thanksgiving meal for those in need with Basket Brigade! With one act of kindness, you can bring joy to families in Central Florida. You can donate online, donate a meal kit on November 18th, 2023 or give your time to volunteer. Full details below:

DONATE NOW - Click ‘donate now’ button below to make an on-line donation.

DONATE A MEAL KIT - Pick-up one or more free 16x12x12 boxes at the radio station (4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, 32804), fill each box with non-perishable food items for a Thanksgiving meal. Click here for the recommended shopping list. Then, bring your box(es) to our Distribution Day Drive-Thru event on Saturday, November 18th, 2023 between 9a-12p at the Oviedo Volleyball Academy! Please note, if you are unable to drop off your box(es) on Saturday morning, Oviedo Volleyball Academy will be open on Friday, November 17th, 2023 from 3p-9p to accept deliveries of boxes and baskets.

The event will be drive-thru style so it will be very convenient for you to drop off your box or basket and to pick up addresses to make deliveries!

- You can deliver your box or basket and volunteers will be on hand to deliver it that morning to those in need in Orange and Seminole counties.

- You can swing by with your box or basket and we will unload your car!

VOLUNTEER - Or, you can volunteer to make deliveries on Saturday, November 18th, 2023! You will be provided with boxes or baskets plus addresses for delivery with your vehicle. Please check-in between 9a-10:30a at the Oviedo Basketball Academy.

Thank you to our sponsors for helping us get the word out!









©2022 Cox Media Group