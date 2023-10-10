Basket Brigade Shopping List

SHOPPING LIST:

Decorations for your box and feel free to color and decorate the outside

$10 grocery gift card (for turkey, taped inside the box or at the bottom)

Two (2) EACH of: Green Beans, Canned Corn, Yams, Vegetables, Cream of Mushroom Soup, Fruit Cocktail

Two (2) Mashed Potato Mix

Boxed Stuffing

Gravy Package Mix

Corn Bread Mix

Scalloped Potatoes

Cranberry Sauce (1)

Fried Onion Strings

Bag of rolls

Cookies, cake, brownies…sweet treats

Peanut butter and jelly

Macaroni and cheese

Other staple foods for the week

Please, no perishable food items

(Average spend for each box is $40)

Be sure to decorate your box inside & out and fill it up! Get the kids involved! Make this FUN! Local families need your help!

©2022 Cox Media Group

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!