Basket Brigade Shopping List

SHOPPING LIST:

Decorations for your box and feel free to color and decorate the outside

$10 grocery gift card (for turkey, taped inside the box or at the bottom)

Two (2) EACH of: Green Beans, Canned Corn, Yams, Vegetables, Cream of Mushroom Soup, Fruit Cocktail

Two (2) Mashed Potato Mix

Boxed Stuffing

Gravy Package Mix

Corn Bread Mix

Scalloped Potatoes

Cranberry Sauce (1)

Fried Onion Strings

Bag of rolls

Cookies, cake, brownies…sweet treats

Peanut butter and jelly

Macaroni and cheese

Other staple foods for the week

Please, no perishable food items

(Average spend for each box is $40)

Be sure to decorate your box inside & out and fill it up! Get the kids involved! Make this FUN! Local families need your help!

