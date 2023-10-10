Basket Brigade Shopping List

SHOPPING LIST:
Decorations for your box and feel free to color and decorate the outside
$10 grocery gift card (for turkey, taped inside the box or at the bottom)
Two (2) EACH of: Green Beans, Canned Corn, Yams, Vegetables, Cream of Mushroom Soup, Fruit Cocktail
Two (2) Mashed Potato Mix
Boxed Stuffing
Gravy Package Mix
Corn Bread Mix
Scalloped Potatoes
Cranberry Sauce (1)
Fried Onion Strings
Bag of rolls
Cookies, cake, brownies…sweet treats
Peanut butter and jelly
Macaroni and cheese
Other staple foods for the week
Please, no perishable food items
(Average spend for each box is $40)
Be sure to decorate your box inside & out and fill it up! Get the kids involved! Make this FUN! Local families need your help!
