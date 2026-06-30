Watch Rodney Atkins and his now 24-year old son Elijah team-up for “Watching You 2.0″

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Eli Atkins and Rodney Atkins perform on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 08, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Hey Rodney, if you’re reading this, is Eli coming to All Star Jam to sing this song with you? (Hint Hint)

In case you don’t know the back story to the song, Watching You," here’s a quick recap...

Rodney Atkins wrote it and released it in 2006 when his son Elijah was about 4-years old, he said his first 4-letter word. Which inspired Rodney to write the song “Watching You.”

Well, fast forward 20-years or so and now the parts that Rodney sang from his son’s point-of-view are now actually sung by his son Elijah! This is so cool, such a full-circle moment!

To see Rodney Atkins, along with our other All Star Jam artists like Cole Swindell and Chris Young on 8/23, you can get the full lineup and pick your seats HERE.