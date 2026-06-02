Two more artists announced to the K92.3 All Star Jam lineup

You already that Dustin Lynch is joining us at our 31st K92.3 “All Star Jam” and just this morning, two more artists were added to the line-up!

All this week at 7:25am, Obie, Chloe & Slater will be revealing more and more on the line-up! Just announced this morning...

Rodney Atkins and George Birge will be joining us at Addition Financial Arena on August 23rd! The more we announce, the quicker the tickets go, so get them HERE.

Rodney has six #1 songs, including “These Are My People,” “Take A Back Road” and “Cleaning This Gun” plus he’s an ACM award-winner and we can’t wait to have him at All Star Jam!

George Birge has been out on the road with Luke Bryan and most recently, touring with Darius Rucker before kicking off his own headlining tour. We can’t wait to see George perform his two #1 songs, “Mind On You” and “Cowboy Songs.” Not to mention, his other hit song featuring Luke Bryan, called “Ride, Ride, Ride.”