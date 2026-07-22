Normal or Nope: Do you do the same thing as Chris Young when it comes to jeans?

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JULY 04: Chris Young performs at the 2024 Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th concert on July 04, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

He’s a massive country star with his own bar in Nashville, so Chris Young certainly isn’t hurtin’ when it comes to paying the bills.

However, there’s one thing he admits that he does that might seem a little cheap to some, maybe a little gross to others...

Chris says he will wear his jeans at least three times or more before washing them. That’s pretty normal, right?

It’s hot in Orlando right now and if you’re in them all day outside and you got some swamp butt in those things, wash em’.

But in my opinion, wearing them three times before washing them is ok, as long as they don’t smell dirty or have stains on them.

Chris said, “I absolutely wear my jeans for way more than three days before washing them.”

According to the former Levi’s CEO, he says 10 wears before washing them is acceptable.

Guess we’ll have to wait until August 23rd at K92.3 “All Star Jam” to ask Chris how fresh those jeans are.

Don’t miss Chris Young, Cole Swindell, Dustin Lynch and 4 more artists at Addition Financial Arena on August 23 for our 31st “All Star Jam.”

To pick your seats close to the stage, see if you can spot a mustard stain on Chris’s jeans, you can check out the seat locator and purchase tickets HERE.

You can read more about Chris and his jeans-wearing habits from his Taste of Country interview here.