George Birge says “We heard yall and the tour is back!”

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 07: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. George Birge performs onstage at Nissan Stadium during CMA Fest 2026 day three on June 07, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

If you didn’t have the chance to see George Birge when he was in Orlando last with Luke Bryan, you missed one hell of a show!

But some good news, you don’t have to wait much longer to see George take the stage in Orlando once again...

George Birge just announced on his socials that his ”Country Songs" tour is back by popular demand. It kicks off 7/31 in Wisconsin, then a stop in Minnesota, before he rolls the tour buses into Orlando for a quick break to take our stage at K92.3 All Star Jam 8/23.

George then picks back up with his headlining “Cowboy Songs” tour on 8/28 in Kansas.

You can see him here in Orlando on August 23rd along with Cole Swindell, Chris Young, Dustin Lynch, Rodney Atkins, Zach John King and Kelsey Hart at our 31st All Star Jam.

For tickets to All Star Jam and FAQ, you can click here.