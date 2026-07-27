George Birge says “We heard yall and the tour is back!”

CMA Fest 2026 - Day Four NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 07: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. George Birge performs onstage at Nissan Stadium during CMA Fest 2026 day three on June 07, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
By Jay Edwards

If you didn’t have the chance to see George Birge when he was in Orlando last with Luke Bryan, you missed one hell of a show!

But some good news, you don’t have to wait much longer to see George take the stage in Orlando once again...

George Birge just announced on his socials that his ”Country Songs" tour is back by popular demand. It kicks off 7/31 in Wisconsin, then a stop in Minnesota, before he rolls the tour buses into Orlando for a quick break to take our stage at K92.3 All Star Jam 8/23.

George then picks back up with his headlining “Cowboy Songs” tour on 8/28 in Kansas.

You can see him here in Orlando on August 23rd along with Cole Swindell, Chris Young, Dustin Lynch, Rodney Atkins, Zach John King and Kelsey Hart at our 31st All Star Jam.

For tickets to All Star Jam and FAQ, you can click here.

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

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