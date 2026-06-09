George Birge just performed in front of 70,000 in Nashville at CMA Fest

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 07: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. George Birge performs onstage at Nissan Stadium during CMA Fest 2026 day three on June 07, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

From CMA Fest in front of 70,000 fans to our stage at “All Star Jam” on August 23rd, we can’t wait to hear George Birge!

George said ten years ago he the smallest stage and the earliest time slot at CMA Fest to singing his new song with Luke Bryan at CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium in front of 70,000 fans!

If you want to see George Birge at “All Star Jam” on August 23rd, along with Cole Swindell, Chris Young, Dustin Lynch, Rodney Atkins, Zach John King and Kelsey Hart, click HERE to get your tickets