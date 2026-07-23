Did you know Dustin Lynch is a pilot?

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Dustin Lynch attends the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Not only can Dustin Lynch sing and play that guitar, but he can also have you board a plane and fly you to your next vacation.

He just accomplished something he hadn’t done before as a pilot, he gets to check “Great Lake” off his to do list sitting behind the controls.

Now the questions is...

Does he roll up to All Star Jam August 23rd in his tour bus or does he fly into Orlando Executive on a private plane that he flew here?

Guess that’s a question we can ask him backstage at All Star Jam! We hope you’ll be joining us to see Dustin Lynch, Zach John King, George Birge, Cole Swindell and more at Addition Financial Arena.

For tickets and to see the other three artists performing that night, click HERE.