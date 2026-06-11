Cole Swindell partnering for a new bar concept on Broadway in Nashville

If you have ever been on Broadway in Nashville, there are plenty of amazing bars and honkytonks to choose from. But what if you want to watch the game, hear some great country music and get some great food and drinks? Well, Cole Swindell has the perfect place for you!

“Anyone who knows me knows that outside of music, sports are my biggest passion. Partnering with Walk-On’s is a full-circle moment for me,” Swindell told Music Row. “To finally bring a location to Nashville and create a community for sports fans in a city that has given me everything is really exciting.”

If you’ve never been to a Walk-On’s, it’s a super cool sports bar with great food, an awesome atmosphere and lots of TV’s. I just went to my first one back in May in Fayetteville and thought, we could really use one in Orlando! The closest ones to Orlando are in Melbourne and Lakeland.

Well, while we might not be getting one here in Orlando, Nashville is getting one and Cole Swindell is a partner in the restaurant.

The location will be close to the Riverfront on Broadway, right next to Jelly Roll’s place and across the street from Chief’s, Eric Church’s place. So, Cole will be in a prime spot on lower Broadway.

The restaurant is set to open in 2027 and Walk-On’s plans to blend their game-day atmosphere with Nashville’s signature honkytonk style, paired with personal touches from Cole.

Cole Swindell isn’t the only famous person to partner with the Walk-On’s concept. He joins other celebrity brand partners like Drew Brees and Dak Prescott in opening a Walk-On’s location.

Don’t forget Cole Swindell is just 1 of 7 artists joining us at K92.3’s “All Star Jam” on August 23rd at Additional Financial Arena on the campus of UCF.

Cole will be joined by Chris Young, Dustin Lynch, Rodney Atkins, George Birge, Zach John King and Kelsey Hart. For more information and to purchase tickets, you can visit the “All Star Jam” page HERE

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