All Star Jam artist Chris Young’s new Nashville bar opens today!

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 22: Mitchell Tenpenny and Chris Young attend the opening night of Famous Friends on June 22, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

If you’ve been to Nashville and you’ve made your way to midtown, then you’ll know exactly where Chris Young just opened his new “Famous Friends” bar.

Named after his song with last year’s All Star Jam headliner, Kane Brown, the grand opening is today! (6/24) Go behind-the-scenes and take a look inside the bar before it opens to the rest of the world today.

If you’re a Chris Young fan and don’t have your tickets yet to see him 8/23 on our stage at All Star Jam, you can get them here. Chris Young will be joined by Cole Swindell, Dustin Lynch, Rodney Atkins, George Birge, Zach John King and Kelsey Hart.