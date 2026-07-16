7 Artists, 1 Stage, 46 #1 Hits at All Star Jam August 23rd

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 26: Cole Swindell performs onstage during the 2019 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Field on April 26, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Where else can you see seven country artists totaling forty-six #1 songs all in the same night? Typically, you’d have to spend the weekend attending a country music festival.

But not us, we do it in one night, on one stage, and it’s all going down August 23rd at K92.3’s 31st “All Star Jam.”

Did you realize that the seven artists taking our stage at All Star Jam have a combined 46 #1 songs? Now that’s pretty darn impressive! Here’s how they breakdown, plus a little sample from each artist as to what you might hear on August 23rd and to get tickets, you can click HERE.

Cole Swindell - 13 #1 Songs

Chris Young - 14 #1 Songs

Dustin Lynch - 10 #1 Songs

Rodney Atkins - 6 #1 Songs

George Birge = 2 #1 Songs

Zach John King - Just got his first #1 Song!

Kelsey Hart - While he hasn’t scored his first #1 song, yet, it’s going to happen very soon! His hit song “Life With You” went Gold and he has over 200 mullion global streams.

Can’t wait to hang with y’a;; August 23rd on the campus of UCF at Addition Financial Arena at All Star Jam! For tickets and FAQ, you can go HERE.