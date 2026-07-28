5 things you didn’t know about All Star Jam artist Zach John King

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 26: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (NOT TO BE LICENSED FOR ANY STANDALONE OR SPECIAL INTEREST BOOK PUBLISHING USE CONCERNING THE COACHELLA MUSIC FESTIVAL AND/OR STAGECOACH MUSIC FESTIVAL) Zach John King performs during the Whiskey Jam All-Star Sing-along at the Palomino Stage during the 2026 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 26, 2026 in Indio, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Before our seven artists take the stage at All Star Jam August 23rd, it’s time to make sure you know a little more about them, other than just their music.

For example, did you know Zach John King has a college degree in counseling and ministerial leadership?

Here are four more facts about ZJK that you might not know. But if you get the chance to meet him at All Star Jam, now you’ll know a little more about him!

Zach John King was born in Fayetteville, GA on March 15, 1997 and he’s a twin! He has a fraternal sister that he’s, but he’s the big brother, since he’s 1-minute older.

Zach said he loves to surf and keeps a surfboard in his truck. He said he’s not very good at it, but he loves to surf. Maybe he will come a day or two early to All Star Jam and swing through New Smyrna Beach or Cocoa Beach.

If you want to start a conversations with him, bring up ships, especially pirate ships. He loves ships, reads books about pirate ships and one day when time permits, he would like to learn how to sail.

He made his Grand Ole Opry debut recently as he stood in that circle on May 23, 2026. He was invited by Luke Bryan and it was scheduled for Jan/2026, but got pushed back to May due to the bad winter storm that blanketed Nashville.

Here is the emotion moment Zach shared with his Mom after he made his Grand Ole Opry debut.

Don’t miss Zach John King, along with Cole Swindell, Dustin Lynch, Chris Young and more taking the All Star Jam stage on 8/23 on the campus of UCF. For tickets and FAQ, you can click HERE.