Zach Top's here for 'Good Times & Tan Lines,' but he 'Ain't in It for [His] Health'

Todd Owyoung/NBC
By Stephen Hubbard

Zach Top debuted his new radio single, "Good Times & Tan Lines," Sunday at Nashville's Nissan Stadium on the closing night of CMA Fest 2025.

It's the first taste of his second album, Ain't in It for My Health, which is set to arrive Aug. 29.

Zach's debut, Cold Beer & Country Music, featured his recent #1, "I Never Lie," and was nominated for ACM album of the year. He also took home the new male artist trophy.

This summer, he joins Dierks Bentley on his Broken Branches Tour.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!