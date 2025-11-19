Zach Top to play 'Guitar' on CMA Awards, with a special eye on the album honors

Zach Top's in the running for five CMA trophies during Wednesday night's show: male vocalist, new artist, single and song for "I Never Lie," and album for Cold Beer & Country Music.

For his performance, he'll play "Guitar," the opening track of his sophomore record, Ain't in It for My Health.

"[It's the] first song on the album, where the album title came from," he explains. "It's a fun song, I've always loved it, and seems like a good introduction to me, I guess."

"You know, it's [my] first performance on the CMAs, and it's almost like biographical to me I guess, so we're gonna introduce folks to what I do," he says. "If you like it, great, and if you don't, well, I'm afraid it's probably not changing. Hopefully they love it!"

The "Good Times & Tan Lines" hitmaker reveals he does have his eye on one particular award: album of the year.

"It blew me away that, you know, my debut record would be up for that nomination in a category with a bunch of other big-time artists [who] have had a bunch of success and great albums and stuff," he tells ABC Audio. "So coming out with the debut album and getting album of the year would be pretty wild."

You can tune in to see Zach's performance and his potential wins Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET as the 59th annual CMA Awards air on ABC, before streaming Thursday on Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.