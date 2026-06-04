Zach Top opens the tap to let Cold Beer & Country Music flow into fall

Zach Top just can't get enough Cold Beer & Country Music. He's extending his tour of the same name into the fall, playing some of his biggest venues so far.

The "South of Sanity" hitmaker will make his headlining debut at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, as well as his first top-of-the-bill stop at San Diego’s Pechanga Arena, San Antonio’s Frost Bank Center, Jacksonville’s VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena and Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum.

Lukas Nelson, Marty Stuart And His Fabulous Superlatives and Wyatt McCubbin will join him on the run, which kicks off Sept. 11 in Lake Tahoe and wraps Oct. 30 in Music City.

Presales start June 10, before tickets become available to the public June 12.

Zach takes the main stage at CMA Fest at Nashville's Nissan Stadium on Saturday night.

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