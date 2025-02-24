Zach Top loves that 'I Never Lie' is becoming a hit: 'Does my little ol' sarcastic heart good'

If you've heard "I Never Lie," you know it's just a sarcastic song about masking one's post-breakup feelings, delivered in true Zach Top, tongue-in-cheek fashion.



"Yeah, that's [a] goofy one. I'm a very sarcastic person by nature, and so to have a whole sarcastic song — it's all a joke, it's all a lie — to have that work and people latch onto it and love it that much does my little ol' sarcastic heart good, I guess," Zach tells ABC Audio.

While it's fast becoming his biggest hit to date, the Washington native says he never saw it becoming the song that would skyrocket his career.



"That was one of my favorite songs I've written there, and not necessarily one that I would have picked out that would have been, you know, the big ol' hit off the album or whatever," Zach says. "But, very glad it has."



"I love playing that song every night," he adds. "People sing an ol' country ballad like it's an anthem, and that's fun to see. It gives me chills."

"I Never Lie" is now approaching the top 10 of the country charts.



Zach's currently on his Cold Beer & Country Music Tour with upcoming stops in Chattanooga and Nashville's legendary Ryman Auditorium. For tickets, visit zachtop.com.

