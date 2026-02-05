Zach Top 'Ain't In It for [His] Health,' and he's got the Grammy to prove it

When Zach Top walked away with the best traditional country album trophy at Sunday's Grammys, it was the fulfillment of the vision he'd had with the record's title.

"I wanna be making these records that people love for the next 40 years, hopefully," he told ABC Audio at November's CMA Awards. "My idea is it's not gonna be a flash in the pan and that's kind of, you know, a little bit of the mission statement of the title of that album, too, I Ain't in It for My Health. It's not a one-hit wonder thing, I'm around to stay."

Next up, Zach gets back to the things he hasn't been able to do since the release of Cold Beer & Country Music in April 2024.

"I haven't hardly written the last two years just being so busy on the road," he says, "so it'll be fun to kind of start hopefully writing another pile of hits and be ready for a third record whenever that comes around."

"We'll be busy on the road again," he adds, "getting our first taste of headlining a bunch of the bigger festivals. Not too many daylight sets for us anymore, so that'll be kind of fun."

After a Thursday show in Scottsdale, Arizona, Zach sets out on a European tour Feb. 21.

His new radio single is "South of Sanity."

