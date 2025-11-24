Zach Bryan announces With Heaven On Tour for 2026

Zach Bryan performs at MetLife Stadium on July 20, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Taylor Hill/Getty Images for ABA)
By Andrea Dresdale
Zach Bryan has announced a world tour for 2026 that will be his biggest yet.

He wrote on Instagram, "due to popular demand and some life changes as of late, we're going on tour next year." He'll kick off the With Heaven On Tour March 7 in St. Louis, Missouri, and then travel across the U.S., Europe and the U.K. He'll return to the U.S. for another tour leg in July, and the whole tour wraps up Oct. 10 in Auburn, Alabama.

The tour comes in support of his new album, With Heaven on Top, due Jan. 9. Among the multiple opening acts are rock bands Kings of Leon and Alabama Shakes.

Zach recently set a record for the largest single ticketed concert in U.S. history with his September concert at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

