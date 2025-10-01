Zac Brown Band's bringing more 'Love & Fear' to Sphere Las Vegas

Zac Brown Band continues to expand its upcoming residency at Sphere Las Vegas.

Initially announced in July, the four original dates are all sold out. The residency launches Dec. 5, the same day the new Love & Fear album arrives.

ZBB has now added shows on Jan. 16 and 17, 2026, alongside the previously announced Jan. 9 and 10, 2026, performances.

The Sphere boasts "the world’s highest resolution LED display that wraps up, over, and around the audience creating a fully immersive visual environment," as well as "the world’s most advanced concert-grade audio system, Sphere Immersive Sound," all combined with visuals created by each headliner.

Earlier this year, Kenny Chesney became the first country artist to play the innovative venue during his May/June residency.

Presales for the new ZBB dates start Oct. 6, before tickets become available to the public on Oct. 9.

