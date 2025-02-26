You just can't please a 'Backseat Driver': What Kane Brown's daughter thinks of dad's hit

Since Kane Brown's daughters, Kingsley and Kodi, costar in his video for his seemingly autobiographical "Backseat Driver," you might be surprised to find out he didn't have a hand in writing it.

In fact, the daddy-centric tune struggled to find a home.

"That song had been around for five years," Kane tells ABC Audio. "And it had been on hold for a couple of artists. And Jordan [Walker], that was one of the writers on it, said it never felt right. And then he showed it to me, and once I took it, he told his wife, 'This is the one.'"

"Backseat Driver" has a familial connection to another country star, since it was cowritten by Jordan Davis' brother, Jacob.

While Kane definitely considers his latest hit an ode to his daughters, he admits 5-year-old Kingsley and 3-year-old Kodi aren't much impressed.

"They're not old enough yet to understand it. I tell them it's their song, but Kingsley says 'Play "Haunted,"'" he laughs.

"Haunted" is Kane's The High Road collaboration that features Jelly Roll.

