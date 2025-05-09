'You Had to Be There': Relive the moments with Megan Moroney + Kenny Chesney

Megan Moroney's new duet with Kenny Chesney juxtaposes the fun of going to a concert as a fan against the surreal experience of going on tour with him.

"Bought some nose bleed seats/ Summer money well spent/ Parking lot, take a shot, steal a kiss/ And we’re ready to go," she sings in "You Had to Be There," before changing the scene in the second verse: "Seven years later got a different point of view/ Got a sound check in 10 and my own dressing room/ Going ‘round the world with the king of no shoes."

The "Am I Okay?" hitmaker still has vivid memories of both experiences.

“That night was so much fun,” she recalls. “The stuff you do with your friends marks a summer. If that’s all there was, it was perfect. But last year with Kenny, I saw how his life is creating a string of the most perfect nights for anyone who comes to see him the way we did.”

Originally offered as a gift to Kenny, there was ultimately no doubt he was going to add his vocals.

"The answer was always going to be yes," he says. "But what a great thing to sing on a song so well-written, with so much heart and so in the moment. Being out with Megan last year, she really does pack it all into every single thing she does. With her, you do have to be there."

You can check out Megan and Kenny's new music video for "You Had to Be There" now.

