The Year in Music 2025: Kenny Chesney enlarges his Sphere as hall of famer & bestselling author

2025 was a big one for Kenny Chesney. In the past year he became the first country artist to play Sphere Las Vegas; became one of the newest members of the Country Music Hall of Fame; and a became a bestselling author.

In May, Kenny kicked off his 15-night residency at the much-hyped Sin City venue, becoming not only the first Nashville artist but the first solo artist to play the one-of-a-kind stage. During the residency, he surprised fans with special appearances by friends and collaborators Kelsea Ballerini, Grace Potter, Megan Moroney, Uncle Kracker and Mac McAnally.

Kelsea and Megan would both be back to surprise Kenny at his October induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame, performing his hits in his honor at the prestigious Medallion Ceremony in the Hall's CMA Theater. Kelsea traveled "Somewhere with You," while Megan accompanied herself on guitar on "Knowing You."

Eric Church stepped in at the last minute to sub for another big name who'd fallen ill, improvising a six-song medley of "I Go Back," "Anything But Mine," "El Cerrito Place," "Never Wanted Nothing More," "The Boys of Fall" and "Old Blue Chair."

Record executive Joe Galante officially inducted Kenny into the hall, remarking on how rare it is for an artist to have both parents present for the prestigious honor.

In just a matter of weeks, Kenny's Heart Life Music would top two New York Times rankings after its November release, landing at #1 on both the Hardcover Nonfiction Best Sellers and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction Best Sellers lists.

After wrapping his Sphere residency, the superstar wasted little time announcing he'd be returning. He'll be back starting June 19, 2026, for a five-show run set to conclude June 27, 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.