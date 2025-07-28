A year ago Hudson Westbrook was breaking bulls and building fences

Hudson Westbrook's debut album is finally out, and Texas Forever is more than just its title. It's how he feels about his home state.

Though he'd earlier pledged to donate a week's worth of merch sales to flood relief in the Lone Star State, he's now extended that, vowing to give all proceeds for the month of July to help the cause.

You might be surprised to find out it wasn't that long ago the "House Again" hitmaker was back in Texas working a regular job.

“It’s still hard for me to wrap my mind around the last 15 months sometimes," Hudson says. "I was breaking bulls and putting up fences a year ago, and now we’re releasing my debut album.”

"Texas Forever is a perfect snapshot of what my life has looked like over the last year, and I'm so happy to share it with y'all," he continues. "Even since we announced this record in May, the meaning of it has changed and evolved into so much more than what I could have imagined. I'm proud to be from Texas, and I carry that with me everywhere I go."

You can check out Hudson's new video for the album's opening track, "Darlin'," on YouTube now.

