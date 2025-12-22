With his work done, Riley Green's ready to deer hunt

If you're looking for Riley Green these days, he's probably deer hunting.

He closed his tour Dec. 13 in Las Vegas, playing two shows at Resorts World to coincide with the National Finals Rodeo.

"Really enjoyed seeing y'all and wrapping the tour at @lasvegasnfr," he shared on his socials, closing with "Happy holidays y'all… I've got deer to chase."

Now he's looking ahead to his Cowboy As It Gets Tour 2026, which starts in April.

"Thank y'all for a great year!" he said in his email newsletter. "We got to play some damn country music for y’all, and we’re hitting even more cities next year."

The email blast includes a plug for his Duck Club Bourbon, which he co-founded and launched in 2025.

Riley also closed the year at the top of the charts with "Don't Mind If I Do" with Ella Langley. His follow-up radio single is "Change My Mind" from his Don't Mind If I Do album.

