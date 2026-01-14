'Wish You Well': How Vincent Mason got tricked into recording his first hit

Newcomer Vincent Mason has his very first top-25 country hit with "Wish You Well," which is, ironically, the only song in his catalog he didn't write.

He admits his first publisher and producer used a bit of a "Jedi mind trick" to get him over that hurdle.

"It got slid to me in a very casual way," Vincent recalls. "I had a write coming up with a lot of those guys that were on that song and he was like, 'This is my favorite song that they've written.' And I just listened to it as a fan for like three or four months."

Over time, Vincent came to love "Wish You Well" so much he started to wonder why someone hadn't cut it.

"I was like, 'Is anyone singing this song?'" he tells ABC Audio. "And he was like, 'I was hoping you were gonna ask. I just didn't know how to bring it up because I knew you would say no if I tried to get you to do it.'"

Ultimately, Vincent says there's no denying it was the right call.

"Once we actually cut the record and it was done, I think no one could really argue that it had that thing that you look for on a radio single," he says. "So [it was] kinda cool for me picking it in that way, not writing it and kinda still making it our own. So [it's] a little different than the rest of our songs, but it's still cool, it's special. And it's become a really good moment in our set, too. I think it gets people moving."

"Wish You Well" is on Vincent's debut album, There I Go.

