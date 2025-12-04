'Wild' collab confirmed: Lainey Wilson joining Aerosmith and Yungblud on new version of song

Lainey Wilson Hosts ‘The 59th Annual CMA Awards’ live from Nashville airing November 19 on ABC; streaming next day on Hulu. (Disney/Robbie Klein)

After several very, very obvious hints, it's now been confirmed that Lainey Wilson is the "cowgirl" who'll be joining Rock & Roll Hall of Famers' Aerosmith and British singer Yungblud on a new version of their song "Wild Woman."

On Instagram, all three acts posted video of Yungblud FaceTiming Lainey and chatting about how she's going to approach her part of the song. At one point Yungblud, who has a thick British accent, told Lainey, "I love your accent, man, it's epic."

Lainey, who has an extremely thick accent herself, replied, "Back atcha." "I'm telling you, man, battle of the accents," Yungblud added.

"Wild Woman" will be released Friday. The original version appears on Aerosmith and Yungblud's top-10 EP One More Time.

