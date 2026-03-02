Why LOCASH's 'Wrong Hearts' walks Rascal Flatts' 'Broken Road'

LOCASH's latest top-30 hit, "Wrong Hearts," is a tip of the hat to classics by Garth Brooks and Rascal Flatts, according to Preston Brust and Chris Lucas, who helped co-write the tune.

"This song is basically a journey to find the right one. I mean, you're gonna go through lots of stuff," Chris says, as Preston interjects: "Broken hearts!"

"Some ex-girlfriends and like, 'Ah, man, it's horrible,'" Chris continues.

"You're gonna find some ex-girlfriends!" Preston picks up, as Chris echoes his sentiment: "You're gonna find some ex-girlfriends! Yep, glad that didn't work out, you know."

"But it's almost like the Garth Brooks song, you know, 'God's greatest gift[s] are unanswered prayers,'" Chris continues.

"Bless the broken road. You know, that kind of a sentiment," Preston agrees.

"[That] led the way to [where] we are today," Chris finishes.

"Wrong Hearts" is the follow-up to "Hometown Home," which topped the chart for two weeks last April.

It's from their latest album, Bet the Farm.

