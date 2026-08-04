Who you callin' old? Dan + Shay book mystery collab for 'Young'

Dan + Shay have revealed the songs on their upcoming album, raised a question and started a contest — all at the same time.

"THE YOUNG TRACKLIST IS HERE," the duo said on their socials Monday. "Tag the artist who you think is featured on 'The Old Guys' and we'll send a signed vinyl to the first 5 people who guess correctly!"

While we'll have to wait to hear the new collab, you can check out the title track, "Marry You Again," "Her, the Kids, and Jesus" and their top-20 hit "Say So" now.

Here's the complete track listing for Dan + Shay's Young, which comes out Aug. 21:

"Young"

"Say So"

"Marry You Again"

"Forever Like This"

"Her, the Kids and Jesus"

"Dogs in our Twenties"

"Already Yours"

"The Old Guys"

"Bible in the Truck"

"The Price of Love"

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