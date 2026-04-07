'Where We Go': Thomas Rhett and Marshmello name-check Conway Twitty in new collab

With just six words, Marshmello solved the mystery that Thomas Rhett started last week with a "teaser" that was simply a video of him eating marshmallows out of the bag with an instrumental music bed behind it.

"Where We Go available everywhere Friday," the DJ/producer said in a joint post on both artists' accounts.

The update was accompanied by a photo of the two leaning against a truck bed, with Thomas in camo and jeans, while Marshmello sported his signature marshmallow-esque headpiece.

There's also a video preview of the song, with TR and 'Mello bopping along as Thomas Rhett sings: "Gonna drive all night, say goodbye to the city, hit the dashboard with a little Conway Twitty/ Get your blue eyes shinin' on the moonlight pretty/ I don't care where we go as long as you're here with me."

It's not clear whether "Where We Go" could be the beginning of Thomas' next record or not. In October 2025, he released the deluxe version of About a Woman, the expansion of his seventh studio album that originally came out in August 2024.

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