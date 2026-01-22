What's Luke Bryan up to?

It seems like Luke Bryan is probably up to something.

"Word on the street is... an announcement is coming soon," he wrote on his socials Thursday. "Sign up to find out first," he added, along with a link to join his Nut House fan club.

Luke just wrapped his 11th annual Crash My Playa getaway vacation, and he hasn't had a country radio single since "Country Song Came On" became his 32nd #1 in August. His most recent album, Mind of a Country Boy, came out in September 2024.

His next show comes Feb. 27 at the Extra Innings Festival in Tempe, Arizona. While he has a handful of special shows on his calendar, he's yet to announce his 2026 tour plans.

Of course, you'll be able to see him with Carrie Underwood and Lionel Richie Monday when American Idol premieres on ABC.

Stay tuned to see what's next.

