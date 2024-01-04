What’s the best selling used cars in Orlando?

According to iSeeCars.com, three out of the top five best selling used cars in Orlando are made by Toyota. Read more to find out what models made the top five.

Toyota recall.

(Peter Dazeley/Getty Images)

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Orlando, FL — According to iSeeCars.com, three out of the top five best selling used cars in Orlando are made by Toyota. The study analyzed over 9.2 million used car sales to identify the best of 2023.

The Toyota Corolla is the best-selling used vehicle in Orlando for 2023.

Orlando’s most popular used cars in 2023:

Courtesy: iSeeCars.com

Some of the other key study findings in the study were, the Ford F-150 remains the best-selling used vehicle in America. The Toyota Corolla moved from number 13 to 8 in popularity from 2022 to 2023. Tesla’s remained the best selling EV’s for 2023.

To read more on the information in this study, click here.




© 2022 Cox Media Group

Casey Wright

Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Casey is a former Producer at WDBO, currently a News Anchor/On-Air talent.

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!